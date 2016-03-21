Free Vaccines This Week In Orange County

The Florida Department of Health is offering free school vaccines for Orange County students during spring break.

Students can get vaccinated at the Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center in downtown Orlando Tuesday through Thursday.

“Having children up to date on their vaccines is very important," said Mirna Chamorro, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. "There are a lot of disease you don’t see nowadays in the United States, but they’re a plane ride away. So we need to have our children immunized to protect them against vaccine-preventable diseases. And as well to protect those around us.”

Vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents will need valid identification and their children’s immunization record. Officials are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated early before the rush before summer.