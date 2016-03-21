© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Florida Gov. Bob Graham Makes Endorsement In Senate Race

By Catherine Welch
Published March 21, 2016 at 11:45 AM EDT
swing-vote-16-logo

Former Florida Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham is endorsing Rep. Patrick Murphy’s bid to be Florida’s next senator.

Graham said he believes Murphy will be an effective advocate for the state. “That ambassadorial role is extremely important,” said Graham. “I’m confident that Patrick with his knowledge, energy, and his demeanor will be a very effective representative for Florida interests in Washington.”

Murphy is running against fellow Rep. Alan Grayson in the Democratic primary.

Murphy has also received several labor endorsements. Grayson announced Monday that he’s been endorsed by the Communications Workers of America.

Tags
Central Florida NewsAlan GraysonPatrick MurphySwingVote16U.S. Senate
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details