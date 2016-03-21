Former Florida Gov. Bob Graham Makes Endorsement In Senate Race

Former Florida Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham is endorsing Rep. Patrick Murphy’s bid to be Florida’s next senator.

Graham said he believes Murphy will be an effective advocate for the state. “That ambassadorial role is extremely important,” said Graham. “I’m confident that Patrick with his knowledge, energy, and his demeanor will be a very effective representative for Florida interests in Washington.”

Murphy is running against fellow Rep. Alan Grayson in the Democratic primary.

Murphy has also received several labor endorsements. Grayson announced Monday that he’s been endorsed by the Communications Workers of America.