Spotlight: Solo Actress To Perform "Shame the Devil!" At UCF Theatre

UCF invites the public to a one woman show, “Shame the Devil!” It’s based on the life of Fanny Kemble, a noted early to mid-19th century British actress.

Associate Professor Be Boyd co-produced and co-directed the performance scheduled for Tuesday night at UCF Theatre Black Box.

Kemble came from a family of actors. Acting was her focus until she married her husband and moved in with him. Her "Journal of a Residence on a Southern Plantation" took on the evils of slavery.

Professor Boyd on the title of the production:

"For this piece 'the devil' is the institution of slavery, not just slavery but particularly how people are enslaved because as a woman she also of course was very outspoken had her own mind and wanted to stand up for herself but was not allowed to do that," said Boyd.

The performance is Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. There will be a presentation and talk the following morning on campus.

