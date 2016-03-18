© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SeaWorld's End To Killer Whale Captive Breeding Gains Analyst's Approval

By Amy Green
Published March 18, 2016 at 11:20 AM EDT
kelly-flaherty-clark-left-director-of-animal-training-at-aquatica-by-seaworld-orlando-and-trainer-joe-sanchez-work-with-tilikum-left-and-trua-during-a-training-session-at-the-theme-parks-shamu

An analyst who’s been keeping an eye on SeaWorld says its decision to end captive breeding of killer whales is the right one.

Barton Crockett is a SeaWorld analyst for FBR.  He says the company is evolving into one known for aquatic theme parks rather than killer whales.

"Being intertwined with orcas has become problematic, and I think this announcement moves away from that," he says. "You're doing everything you decently can do to move away from that. The only thing they're not doing is taking the orcas physically out of the parks and moving them somewhere, but you couldn't really do that humanely."

SeaWorld's decision means this generation of killer whales is its last. The company also says it will discontinue theatrical shows featuring the animals.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
