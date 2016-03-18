Opponents Call On Gov. Rick Scott To Veto Abortion Bill

Opponents of an abortion bill sitting on Governor Rick Scott's desk are calling on him to veto it. They brought more than 12,000 petitions against House Bill 1411 to the governor's office Thursday.

The legislation would tighten regulations on Florida's 65 abortion clinics and cut off state funding to those affiliated with Planned Parenthood.

Regina Sheridan, a Planned Parenthood volunteer, said the bill will restrict access to safe and legal abortion.

“I am worried about the future of women,” said Sheridan. “I have heard many stories of women that I have spoken to who lived before Roe v. Wade, and had to live in a world where abortion was not legal. They had friends and family members who died in back-alley abortions.”

Critics have singled out language requiring abortion providers have admitting privileges or a transfer agreement with a nearby hospital. The US Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold similar legislation in Texas.

But Pam Olsen of the International House of Prayer, who supports the bill, said she's confident Scott will sign it “for the sake of the women in the state of Florida, that they will be protected. They will have the right to safe health in the state of Florida. "

Olsen added, “Planned Parenthood should absolutely be de-funded, just like many other states have done recently.”

Lawmakers passed the bill last week, and Scott received it on Friday. He has until March 26th to decide on his response.