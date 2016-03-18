Intersection: SeaWorld Ends Orca Breeding; UCF Wins Campus Funding & Rubio Ends Presidential Run

SeaWorld is ending its captive killer whale breeding program. The killer whales will be a part of the theme park for some time yet, but CEO Joel Manby says this is a move SeaWorld had to make.

So what do SeaWorld fans make of the move: are they disappointed the animals they’ve seen close up will eventually be gone from the park altogether? And if the documentary Blackfish turned people off the theme park, is this announcement enough to get them back?

Another grand finale this week: the end of Marco Rubio’s bid for the White House. Who are Rubio supporters backing now? Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders supporters say there's still a long way to go in the Democratic primary contest, even though Sanders had a disappointing night in Florida.

Tuesday night also went awry for some Central Florida voters who didn’t get a ballot. Are voters confident everything will run smoothly in November?

And a Central Florida mayor wants to float on a homemade raft from Cuba to Florida, but not everyone’s happy with the idea. Some say the stunt is not the best way to draw attention to the plight of Cuban refugees.

It's the Friday news round up with Maria Padilla, editor of the Orlando Latino blog, Orlando Political Observer editor Frank Torres, and Trimmel Gomes, host of the Rotunda podcast.