Brevard Adds Second Case Of Zika Virus

Brevard County has a second case of Zika virus.

The virus was caught while traveling to Venezuela and Haiti. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday held a call with Florida health care workers about the Zika virus.

Florida has seen 66 Zika cases this year, but only seven people are currently sick. All 66 Florida cases were caught while traveling to places with the outbreak or by having sex with a traveler. Officials declared a public health emergency in the 12 Florida counties.

Florida has the mosquitoes known to spread the virus from person-to-person. Zika is a mild disease, but has been linked with severe birth defects if caught by a pregnant woman. It's also been linked with a rare, but often temporary, paralysis.