Gov. Scott Veto Cuts Millions For Central Florida Projects

While the University of Central Florida downtown campus survived Gov. Rick Scott’s veto process, some $24 million of state funding for projects in central Florida did not.

The big ticket items vetoed include: some $8 million in building projects for UCF, $3 million for a parking garage for the Historic Cocoa Village Playhouse, and $3 million for Brevard County’s Emergency Operations Center.

The governor also vetoed funding for scores of smaller projects, from helping Umatilla’s storm water master plan to New Smyrna’s East Coast Surf Museum.

Though Scott pledged to sign the new state budget, he warned that he would use his veto pen to cut more than $250 million from it.

Comb through the governor's veto list here.