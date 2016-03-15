© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: On Florida Primary Day, A Look At Trade And Migration Issues

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published March 15, 2016 at 6:53 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

On Florida’s presidential primary day, 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind takes on two big economic issues getting a lot of attention that are important for state finances: trade and migration.

He begins his examination of the two with trade. Fishkind says all the presidential candidates have at least some criticism of NAFTA and the pending Trans Pacific Partnership agreement.

Hank’s Highlights:


  • Those who are opposed to trade liberalization point out that US industries exposed to increased foreign trade have often lost sales and have had to either shrink their US operations or move overseas. This is true for some industries, but for others, freer trade has stimulated demand for their products and allowed for expansion.

  • On balance, there is very strong evidence that, in total, the US economy has benefited from liberalized international trade.

  • From an economic perspective, the overwhelming weight of analysis concludes that moderate migration is quite positive for the receiving area.

Tags
fishkindeconomyelectionsFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details