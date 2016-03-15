© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Floridians Vote Early In State's Presidential Primary

By Amy Green
Published March 15, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
vote-here-sign_by-catherine-welch-2

Early and absentee voting are up in central Florida as the state holds its presidential primary elections Tuesday.

In Seminole County the number of absentee votes cast is nearly double that of 2008, the last time there was a presidential election with no incumbent. Orange County is seeing similar gains.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles says the candidates are motivating voters.

"We saw that with people who change from no party affiliation to one of the two major parties in order to participate in this presidential preference primary," said Cowles.

Cowles also points to central Florida's growing population as a reason for the increased voting. He says there's also better awareness about absentee and early voting.

Florida's is a closed primary, meaning unaffiliated voters cannot participate.

