Former President Bill Clinton Stumps In Central Florida For Hillary Clinton

In the packed gymnasium of Rollins College in Winter Park, former President Bill Clinton reminded voters of the history they could make this election by supporting his wife and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Clinton says not only is his wife qualified to be the first woman president to lead the country, but also her experience sets her apart from the other candidates. He says she has the ability to bring people together.

“This country has been stuck in all these mindless political battles, and I believe it is time to have someone who will stand their ground and find common ground. She’s the best change maker I’ve ever known," he said.

The rally drew undecided voters, decided voters eager to get a glimpse of President Clinton, and Hillary Clinton fans like Natalie Steely, who drove an hour and a half with her two baby girls to attend the rally.

“I want my girls to see a woman running this country. I’ve got four daughters, and I think they should be able to see a woman have the top job,” she said.

Hillary Clinton today will face Bernie Sanders in Florida’s closely watched Democratic primary. Both candidates will fight for the largest share of the state’s 214 delegates.

Clinton has won delegates 1,235 so far in Democratic races in other states. Opponent Bernie Sanders trails her with 580.