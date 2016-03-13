Marco Rubio Stumps in central Florida in Last Moments Before GOP Primary

Republican presidential hopeful Marco Rubio is spending the final days before the state’s closely watched GOP primary stumping in central Florida. The senator spent Sunday rallying voters in The Villages. The large retirement community is a popular stop among Republican presidential candidates as its voting bloc consists of constituents ages 55 and up who lean conservative and tend to vote.

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll of Florida voters, Rubio is trailing front-runner Donald Trump. The Florida native says that shows a crisis of leadership across the country.

“If we continue on the road we are on right now, we are going to fracture at the seams. You have a leading contender for president telling people in his audience, go ahead and punch someone in the face. I’ll pay your legal bills. That is wrong if our kids did it. That is disastrous if a president does it. Because the words of a president have consequences."

Rubio cited the importance of social security and foreign policy reform.

Hundreds attended the, including undecided voter Elvia Flores. She drove one hour from Ocala to hear a candidate speak.

“The choices are like…it’s comical…I don’t have professional words to use…so…I don’t know," she said.

Rubio will campaign in Melbourne on Monday.

Winning Florida’s 99 primary delegates could catapult him into a leading position in the race for the republican presidential nomination.