Spotlight: Life-Changing African Children's Choir Visiting Orlando

Seven to 10 year olds make up the African Children’s Choir which performs all over the globe including stops at the Pentagon and the United Nations. The choir, which was started more than 30 years ago, will perform in Orlando this weekend at Center Pointe Community Church of the Nazarene.

"One of the things that will happen during the service is, they'll have opportunities to share some of their stories, share the music and then ultimately allow the church people to raise money through a 'love offering' that ultimately goes to support them building schools, different ways we can help these countries that are struggling," said Next Generation Pastor Travis Greene.

Choir organizers say many of the children have lost a parent or both to war, famine and disease.

Greene said the program is a life-changing experience for these children.

"Participating in a choir basically allows them opportunities to see areas of the world that they probably would never get the opportunity to," said Greene.

Listen to Spotlight's interview with Greene, and hear some of the choir's music, in the audio player at the top of this post.

[caption id="attachment_57779" align="alignnone" width="400"]

Photo courtesty of Center Pointe community church.[/caption]