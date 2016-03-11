Marco Rubio To Rally in Central Florida This Weekend

Republican presidential hopeful and Florida native son Marco Rubio will rally in central Florida this weekend, with a stop in The Villages on Sunday afternoon.

It’s part of the senator’s final push for votes ahead of Florida’s closely watched winner-take-all GOP primary.

The large retirement community is known as a Republican stronghold.

So far, Rubio has won 152 delegates from primaries in Puerto Rico and Minnesota.

He trails Republican front-runner Donald Trump and Texas senator Ted Cruz.