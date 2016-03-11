© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marco Rubio To Rally in Central Florida This Weekend

By Renata Sago
Published March 11, 2016 at 6:32 AM EST
Photo: Flickr.
Photo: Flickr.

Republican presidential hopeful and Florida native son Marco Rubio will rally in central Florida this weekend, with a stop in The Villages on Sunday afternoon.

It’s part of the senator’s final push for votes ahead of Florida’s closely watched winner-take-all GOP primary.

The large retirement community is known as a Republican stronghold.

So far, Rubio has won 152 delegates from primaries in Puerto Rico and Minnesota.

He trails Republican front-runner Donald Trump and Texas senator Ted Cruz.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsMarco RubioSwingVote16presidential primary
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details