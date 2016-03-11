Intersection: Politics, Wrestling, Bear Hunting

Florida is getting ready to rumble.

The state’s presidential preference primary is just days away, and some political analysts have already got a head start on the post mortems for Marco Rubio’s campaign. But can he pull off the ultimate underdog move and upset Trump on Tuesday?

And, on the heels of a big win in Michigan, Bernie Sanders swings through Central Florida. Will you be “feelin’ the Bern” all the way to the convention? What is it about Bernie’s policies that appeal to you?

UCF’s downtown campus plans are in the balance with Rick Scott, along with other bills- including an anti corruption effort launched by Gannett Newspapers.

And the governor gets his own theme song as the WWE announces it’s bringing a big budget wrestling extravaganza to Orlando.

Are you dusting off your old wrestling signs, and action figures, in anticipation?

It's the Friday news round table with the Orlando Sentinel's Beth Kassab, Matt Reed from Florida Today and Maria Padilla from the Orlando Latino blog.