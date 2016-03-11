© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environmentalists Call For More Amendment 1 Funding In State Budget

By Amy Green
Published March 11, 2016 at 10:49 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service

Environmentalists are calling for more spending on land and water conservation as the Florida Legislature ends its session Friday.

They say the $82 billion state budget lawmakers approved contains more spending than last year's on Amendment 1 but still not enough.

Amendment 1 is the state constitutional amendment mandating a 20-year, $22 billion land and water conservation effort, the nation's largest ever.

Aliki Moncrief of Florida Conservation Voters says the budget puts 20 percent of Amendment 1 funding toward existing state obligations like employee salaries rather than new land buys.

"That's slightly better than last year. So they have reduced the salaries and expenses coming out of Amendment 1 relative to last year, but it's still a significant portion."

Moncrief says there’s more spending in the budget on preserving springs and the Everglades, but it does not put enough money toward land acquisition.

Lawmakers say the budget satisfies Amendment 1's requirements.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
