© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two More Zika Cases In Central Florida

By Abe Aboraya
Published March 10, 2016 at 11:37 AM EST
Zika virus is spread primarily by mosquitoes.
Zika virus is spread primarily by mosquitoes.

The state confirmed two more Central Florida Zika infections cases today.

Both cases were in Osceola County and were caught traveling outside the continental U.S. Central Florida is up to eight Zika cases in total, and Florida has 58.

The two new cases were caught while traveling in Colombia and Guyana. So far, all of Florida’s 58 Zika cases were caught while traveling, although one Florida case was caught from sexual transmission.

Zika has been linked to a severe birth defect and a rare form of paralysis.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is shipping blood to Puerto Rico,including blood from Florida nonprofit blood bank OneBlood.

Abe Aboraya, 90.7 News

Tags
HealthHealth WMFEZikaFlorida ZikaHealth Nerd
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details