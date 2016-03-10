Two More Zika Cases In Central Florida

The state confirmed two more Central Florida Zika infections cases today.

Both cases were in Osceola County and were caught traveling outside the continental U.S. Central Florida is up to eight Zika cases in total, and Florida has 58.

The two new cases were caught while traveling in Colombia and Guyana. So far, all of Florida’s 58 Zika cases were caught while traveling, although one Florida case was caught from sexual transmission.

Zika has been linked to a severe birth defect and a rare form of paralysis.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is shipping blood to Puerto Rico,including blood from Florida nonprofit blood bank OneBlood.

Abe Aboraya, 90.7 News