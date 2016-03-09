© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seminole County Explores Ordinance Banning Bear Hunting

By Amy Green
Published March 9, 2016 at 11:41 AM EST
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green

Seminole County wants to ban bear hunting.

Leaders are considering the plausibility of an ordinance that would prohibit bear hunting in Seminole County should Florida hold another statewide hunt.

Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population. State wildlife authorities have described Seminole County as the "epicenter of human-bear conflict."

Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine says if the county attorney determines such an ordinance is plausible it has enough support for approval.

"There are better methods to control the bear-human negative conflicts, and we want the FWC to do that before there is any consideration of another bear hunt."

Constantine says the county otherwise would draft a resolution protesting another hunt.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has no immediate plans for another bear hunt. The one in October was the state's first in more than 20 years. It wrapped up in two days nearly reaching its limit of 320 bears.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsSeminole Countyflorida fish and wildlife conservation commissionbear huntEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details