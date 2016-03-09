Seminole County Explores Ordinance Banning Bear Hunting

Seminole County wants to ban bear hunting.

Leaders are considering the plausibility of an ordinance that would prohibit bear hunting in Seminole County should Florida hold another statewide hunt.

Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population. State wildlife authorities have described Seminole County as the "epicenter of human-bear conflict."

Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine says if the county attorney determines such an ordinance is plausible it has enough support for approval.

"There are better methods to control the bear-human negative conflicts, and we want the FWC to do that before there is any consideration of another bear hunt."

Constantine says the county otherwise would draft a resolution protesting another hunt.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has no immediate plans for another bear hunt. The one in October was the state's first in more than 20 years. It wrapped up in two days nearly reaching its limit of 320 bears.