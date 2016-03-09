© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
First Sexually Transmitted Case Of Zika Found In Florida

By Abe Aboraya
Published March 9, 2016 at 9:58 AM EST
Zika virus is spread primarily by mosquitoes.
Florida has its first confirmed case of sexually-transmitted Zika virus.

Florida added two more cases of Zika Wednesday in Polk County. One was caught while traveling to Puerto Rico, but the other was caught by sexual transmission. Because of patient confidentiality, officials can't say if the two are related.

"The Declaration of Public Health Emergency has been expanded to include Polk County," the Florida Department of Health wrote in a press release. "Of the cases confirmed in Florida, three cases are still exhibiting symptoms. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, symptoms associated with the Zika virus last between seven to 10 days."

The World Health Organization has said sexual transmission of Zika is more common than originally thought. But officials say mosquitoes are still the main way people are catching Zika.

So far in Florida’s 52 cases, none were caught locally by mosquitoes. But officials are bracing for some local transmission as the state warms and the Yellow Fever mosquitoes breed.

Zika has been linked to severe birth defects and a rare form of paralysis. Four pregnant women in Florida have caught Zika while traveling.

See below for a breakdown of where Zika has bee found in Florida:

CountyNumber of Cases (all travel related)
Alachua1
Brevard1
Broward7
Hillsborough3
Lee3
Miami-Dade24
Orange3
Osceola1
Polk2
Santa Rosa1
Seminole1
St. Johns1
Pregnant women*4
Total 52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

