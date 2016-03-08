Rubio Stumps Along Florida’s I-4 Corridor

GOP Presidential candidate Marco Rubio stumped along the I-4 Corridor Monday night. First in Tampa then in Sanford. Hundreds of supporters lined up to see Rubio speak in an airplane hangar near the Orlando Sanford Airport.

Republican voter Robert Stout has been looking for a candidate since Jeb Bush dropped out of the race last month. He had a list of issues he wanted to hear Rubio talk about.

"You know, religious aspects, I'm a religious individual. Taxes, immigration policies, the policies most kids my age are arrogant against because they don't really care,” said Stout. And things to protect our country, second amendment is a big deal."

Susan Licari has been following Rubio since his days in Florida's legislature. If Rubio wants to win Florida he needs to campaign here more, she said.

"I think he needs to get into Orange County, and get some votes in Orange County. Seminole's pretty republican but Orange County is truly a democratic county,” said Licari. “He needs to get over to Tampa, I think he's been over there already. And he probably needs to work the panhandle and get some votes there."

Rubio is trailing Trump in the latest polls, but his campaign said internal polls show Rubio closing the gap. The Rubio campaign told the AP that he needs to win Florida's 99 delegates next week to stay in the presidential race.

In Tampa, Rubio spoke to an enthusiastic crowd of about 1,000 at the Tampa Convention Center.

He vowed not only to stay in the race for president, but said he's the only Republican candidate who can beat front-runner Donald Trump.

“A vote for John Kasich or a vote for Ted Cruz in Florida is a vote for Donald Trump,” said Rubio. “I'm the only one who has any chance of beating Donald Trump in Florida. So if you don't want Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee, you have to vote for Marco Rubio.”

Rubio acknowledged he's an underdog. He’s won just two of more than 30 contests so far, but said he feels "optimistic" about his chances in the March 15 Florida presidential primary.