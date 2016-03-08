Orlando's WWE WrestleMania To Have $100 Million Impact In 2017

WrestleMania 33 is coming to the Citrus Bowl in 2017.

The event, called the Super Bowl of professional wrestling, is expected to fill the stadium and generate $100 million dollars in economic impact. Orlando beat out Minneapolis for the location.

“We are also keenly aware of the economic impact of this entertainment phenomenon," said Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs. "In fact, it’s estimated that WrestleMania will generate nearly $100 million of economic impact for our region and our local economy. $100 million dollars.”

It will be the second time the Citrus Bowl played host to WrestleMania; the first time was in 2008. The announcement featured Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer next to WWE stars and personalities.

Even WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was on hand.

“We come here, obviously, we will definitely sell out in very quick order," McMahon said. "And we will bring this family friendly environment to Orlando, which what you have is family-friendly environments. But this is times 100. This is a mega event for all of us.”

Wrestler John Cena said Orlando is a good fit for the event.

“You guys have a talking relationship between mice, dinosaurs roam the Earth, and we can get swept back into a time a long ago in a galaxy far, far away," Cena said. "Point is, Orlando welcomes people and makes the impossible possible.”

Tickets go on sale later this year. Officials say no tax dollars were spent to bring the Super Bowl of professional wrestling to Orlando.