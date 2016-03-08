Man Wanted In Idaho Pastor's Shooting Is Arrested In Washington, D.C.

A man suspected of shooting an Idaho pastor who led a prayer at a Ted Cruz campaign rally has been arrested in Washington, D.C.

Coeur d'Alene police say Kyle Andrew Odom was arrested at the White House on Tuesday at 8:27 p.m., after Secret Service personnel saw him throwing objects over the south fence.

Pastor Tim Remington was shot in his church's parking lot in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, last Sunday. Reuters quotes another pastor at the church, John Padula, as saying Remington was wounded six times.

"Remington regained consciousness on Monday evening as a candlelight and prayer vigil for his recovery was under way, Padula said.

"He opened one eye and gave me a thumbs up," Padula said, adding that Remington does not have feeling in his right arm but appears to be improving."

TV station KXLY in Spokane, Wash., reports that Odom's Facebook page was changed to say that Remington was a Martian and had ruined Odom's life.

A Coeur d'Alene police spokesman says separate writings believed to be by the suspect contained "extensive and disturbing" threats against a number of people, including Padula and officials in Washington.

