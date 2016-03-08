© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Killer Whale, Subject Of Blackfish Documentary, Is Seriously Ill

By Catherine Welch
Published March 8, 2016 at 9:16 AM EST
Tilikum has been at Sea World for 23 years. Photo: Sea World
Sea World reports that Tilikum the killer whale is ill. This is the whale connected to the death of a Sea World trainer back in 2010.

Sea World said the whale is being treated for a bacterial infection in his lungs. They suspect that the bacteria is resisting treatment. Tilikum has become lethargic over the past few weeks, and his health is starting to deteriorate.

The whale has been at Sea World for 23 years, and was the one that pulled trainer Dawn Brancheau into the water, drowning her in 2010.

Tilikum is a subject of the documentary “Blackfish,” critical of captive whales.

