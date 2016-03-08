Killer Whale, Subject Of Blackfish Documentary, Is Seriously Ill

Sea World reports that Tilikum the killer whale is ill. This is the whale connected to the death of a Sea World trainer back in 2010.

Sea World said the whale is being treated for a bacterial infection in his lungs. They suspect that the bacteria is resisting treatment. Tilikum has become lethargic over the past few weeks, and his health is starting to deteriorate.

The whale has been at Sea World for 23 years, and was the one that pulled trainer Dawn Brancheau into the water, drowning her in 2010.

Tilikum is a subject of the documentary “Blackfish,” critical of captive whales.