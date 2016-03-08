Is train service gaining steam in Central Florida? The SunRail commuter train is nearly two years old with extensions South to Osceola County and North to Deland to be built next year.

All Aboard Florida is pressing ahead with its Orlando to Miami train, and now Brevard County wants a stop. But who will ride these trains?

We’ll talk with Bob Kamm from the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization who is pushing to get All Aboard trains to pull into Brevard County.

Construction’s gaining steam on I-4, and as work crews clog traffic it could send more commuters to SunRail. David Parks from the I-4 Ultimate project has an update on the roadworks

And as rail struggles to fill trains, Lynx is having no trouble filling buses but that doesn’t mean there aren’t challenges. Lynn Scholl, who is an economic specialist with the Inter American Development Bank, talks about the challenges facing a mass transit system like Lynx, and transportation reporter Dan Tracy explains what's behind a bid to privatize the bus service.

Ahead on Intersection- connecting the transportation dots in Central Florida.