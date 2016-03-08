Fishkind Conversations: The Ins And Outs Of Florida's New Budget Deal

Budget negotiators for the Florida Legislature reached a budget deal late Monday night, hammering out agreement on dozens of spending items. State law requires the budget to be finished 72 hours before a final vote, and this year’s legislative session is scheduled to end Friday. There is some unfinished business, though. 90.7’s Nicole Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind what’s left for lawmakers to talk about, and what’s been agreed upon at last check.

Hank’s Highlights:

