Fishkind Conversations: The Ins And Outs Of Florida's New Budget Deal
Budget negotiators for the Florida Legislature reached a budget deal late Monday night, hammering out agreement on dozens of spending items. State law requires the budget to be finished 72 hours before a final vote, and this year’s legislative session is scheduled to end Friday. There is some unfinished business, though. 90.7’s Nicole Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind what’s left for lawmakers to talk about, and what’s been agreed upon at last check.
Hank’s Highlights:
- Per student public school spending was among the agreed-upon items, along with an agreement on tax cut, but lawmakers did not approve most of Governor Rick Scott’s recommended tax cuts
- The Legislature did not come to an agreement about the new gambling compact pending with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, nor did it address the broader gaming issues facing Florida
- The Seminole Tribe has sued the State over gaming and it is threatening to end its current $150 million per year revenue sharing deal. There may be a special session to deal with this issue