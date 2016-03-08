© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: The Ins And Outs Of Florida's New Budget Deal

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published March 8, 2016 at 5:47 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Budget negotiators for the Florida Legislature reached a budget deal late Monday night, hammering out agreement on dozens of spending items. State law requires the budget to be finished 72 hours before a final vote, and this year’s legislative session is scheduled to end Friday. There is some unfinished business, though. 90.7’s Nicole Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind what’s left for lawmakers to talk about, and what’s been agreed upon at last check.

Hank’s Highlights:


  • Per student public school spending was among the agreed-upon items, along with an agreement on tax cut, but lawmakers did not approve most of Governor Rick Scott’s recommended tax cuts

  • The Legislature did not come to an agreement about the new gambling compact pending with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, nor did it address the broader gaming issues facing Florida

  • The Seminole Tribe has sued the State over gaming and it is threatening to end its current $150 million per year revenue sharing deal. There may be a special session to deal with this issue

Tags
fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentariesbudget
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details