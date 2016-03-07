Some Orlando Residents Eager For UCF Downtown Campus

The University of Central Florida is counting on $20 million in state funding for its downtown Orlando campus.

Gov. Rick Scott vetoed funding for the campus last year. Resident Lee Morris said he recently drove by to check out the proposed site in the Parramore neighborhood.

“I had relatives that lived in that area and I knew what it used to look like," Morris said. "I think it’s a great addition. I think we should build that college there, that extension there, I agree with that."

The project would serve 7,700 UCF and Valencia students. Downtown Arts District Executive Director Barbara Hartley said she is excited about the project.

“Part of our mission is to grow the arts in downtown and UCF will be a nice anchor for Creative Village," Hartley said. "I think that will add a lot in terms of people working living and playing in downtown."

Gov. Rick Scott vetoed $15 million for the UCF downtown campus last year. This year he signed a key agreement with UCF on the project. But there are no guarantees.

The legislative session ends Friday.