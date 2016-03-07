Florida Hits 50 Zika Cases, Most In South Florida

Florida has now had 50 cases of Zika virus, including six in Central Florida.That’s with two new South Florida infections added Monday to the Florida Department of Health’s list. None of the cases originated in Florida, but instead came from people who traveled outside the continental U.S.

Health officials fear an outbreak in Florida because the mosquito that spreads the virus is found in the state. Zika in pregnant mothers has been linked to severe birth defects, and the virus has also been linked with a rare form of paralysis.

See below for the list of counties with Zika cases:

County Number of Cases (all travel related) Alachua 1 Brevard 1 Broward 7 Hillsborough 3 Lee 3 Miami-Dade 24 Orange 3 Osceola 1 Santa Rosa 1 Seminole 1 St. Johns 1 Pregnant women* 4 Total 50

The state is not disclosing the locations of the pregnant women who have caught Zika to protect their privacy.