Florida Hits 50 Zika Cases, Most In South Florida

By Abe Aboraya
Published March 7, 2016 at 11:59 AM EST
The Aedes Aegypti and Aedes Albopictus mosquitoes can transmit Zika and other tropical diseases.
Florida has now had 50 cases of Zika virus, including six in Central Florida.That’s with two new South Florida infections added Monday to the Florida Department of Health’s list. None of the cases originated in Florida, but instead came from people who traveled outside the continental U.S.

Health officials fear an outbreak in Florida because the mosquito that spreads the virus is found in the state. Zika in pregnant mothers has been linked to severe birth defects, and the virus has also been linked with a rare form of paralysis.

See below for the list of counties with Zika cases:

CountyNumber of Cases (all travel related)
Alachua1
Brevard1
Broward7
Hillsborough3
Lee3
Miami-Dade24
Orange3
Osceola1
Santa Rosa1
Seminole1
St. Johns1
Pregnant women*4
Total 50

The state is not disclosing the locations of the pregnant women who have caught Zika to protect their privacy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

