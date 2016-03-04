Intersection: UCF Downtown, Alimony & Drinking At Gator Games

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign rolls on, and he’s picking up endorsements from Florida. NASCAR CEO Brian France has changed his tune, so has Congressman and US Senate Candidate David Jolly. Is the Trump train unstoppable? And why is Trump triggering flip-flop endorsements from one time opponents?

There’s an endorsement battle raging among democrats in Florida’s contentious Democratic senate race. President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have endorsed Patrick Murphy… but one new poll shows his rival Alan Grayson with a lead. Who gets your vote in that tussle?

Is it time to stop permanent alimony in Florida? Lawmakers are considering a bill that would do just that. The National Organization for Women says it would throw thousands of women into poverty.

What’s ‘eracism’ and how does it apply to the removal of the statue of a Confederate general?

UCF’s downtown campus gets a thumbs up by the board of governors. But not all of them. One board member threw shade at UCF saying it’s not a “great” university. What do UCF alumni think?

And beer’s on tap at Gator football and basketball games. Gators fans- what will it do to the atmosphere at the games?

It's the Friday news round up with former Orlando Sentinel editorial writer Mike Lafferty, Orlando Weekly editor Erin Sullivan and former Orlando Sentinel columnist Darryl Owens.