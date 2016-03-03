Bikers Rolling Into Daytona For 75th Annual Bike Week

Motorcycles are roaring into town for the 75th annual Bike Week in Daytona. More than half-a-million bikers are expected to roll into the area.

They’ll attend races, cruise up and down A1A, and take part in charity rides.

For safety, Father Phil Egitto of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church will once again bless the bikes outside his church after mass on the weekends.

“They appreciate it. I also tell them to wear their helmets,” Egitto said “I mean the blessing is important, but we also want to wear our helmets, do our part to be safe.”

Egitto has been blessing bikes for 20 years, and likely will have blessed hundreds of them by the time this year’s Bike Week wraps up on the 13th.