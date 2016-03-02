© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sharks Relish Warm Water Off New Smyrna Beach

By Amy Green
Published March 2, 2016 at 10:31 AM EST
Photo courtesy Kem McNair
Photo courtesy Kem McNair

Dozens of sharks are gathered off New Smyrna Beach.

The sharks are about a quarter-mile south of Ponce De Leon Inlet.

Kem McNair has surfed these waters for 50 years. And while coming in from surfing he saw a cluster of them and grabbed his camera. McNair says up to 40 sharks have been swimming near Ponce De Leon Inlet since Monday.

"Them being babies, maybe a year old, they're very curious about all of their environment. So they come up and check things out and basically, if you move your little toe or any kind of movement you make it scares them, and they just dart away I mean like 100 miles an hour, just incredibly fast."

McNair believes the sharks are on a stop-over as they migrate north from south Florida.

Volusia County is known for having one of the highest rates of shark attacks in the world, but McNair says these baby sharks aren't aggressive.

Tags
Central Florida NewssharksEnvironmentnew smyrna beachponce de leon inlet
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details