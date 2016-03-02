Florida House Passes Bill Banning "Balance Billing"

The Florida House has passed a bill to help eliminate what's called "balance billing." This happens when people get emergency treatment from doctors who are not part of their insurance plan's network.

That has led to patients receiving unexpected bills.

The legislation includes a dispute resolution process to help health care providers and insurers work out billing issues.

Florida House Representative John Wood voted for the bill.

"This is one of the greatest consumer protections that we are going to be able to pass this year," said Wood.

He said government can't fix every aspect of health care financing, but they can take the consumer out of it. "What we can fix, and what this bill does, is it protects our consumers from inappropriate billing."

If the Senate passes companion legislation, the bill will head to Governor Rick Scott.