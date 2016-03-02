Florida Hosts Three Presidential Candidates On Super Tuesday

Three presidential hopefuls found themselves in Florida on Super Tuesday. Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Marco Rubio were in the Sunshine State, along with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton spoke from a production studio in Downtown Miami, saying the country needs to provide more well-paying jobs.

"Jobs that provide dignity and a bright future," said Clinton. "That’s why we have to invest in manufacturing and small businesses and clean energy...enough clean energy to power every home in America."

Trump held his own rally in Palm Beach, where he said Clinton has not been helpful to the American middle class.

"People in the middle income groups are making less money today...than they made twelve years ago," Trump said. "And in [Clinton's] speech, she just said, 'They're making less money.' Well, she's been there with Obama for a long period of time. Why hasn't she done anything about it?"

Marco Rubio was also in South Florida, on his home turf. He made a dig at Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. "If any community in America understands that socialism doesn’t work, it’s right here in Miami and its right here in Florida," he said.

Florida's presidential primaries are held March 15th.