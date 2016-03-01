Olympus' $646M Kickback Settlement Sets A Record

Olympus Corp. of the Americas has agreed to pay $646 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to settle kickback allegations.

Olympus isn't just a camera company. They're actually the largest distributor of endoscope and the related gear.

If $646 million sounds like a lot, it is: It's the largest medical device company settlement in history, according to the government. The company is actually facing criminal charges, which have been deferred as part of the settlement.

“For years, Olympus Corporation of the Americas and Olympus Latin America dropped the compliance ball and failed to have in place policies and practices that would have prevented the substantial kickbacks and bribes they paid,” said U.S. Attorney Fishman. “It is appropriate that they be punished for that. At the same time, the deferred prosecution agreement takes into account the companies’ cooperation and commitment to fully functional corporate compliance.”

Olympus admitted to winning new business by giving one doctor with purchasing power at a hospital $400,000 worth of free equipment for his private practice, for example. They also paid for doctors to travel to Japan to win new business.