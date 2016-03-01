Intersection: Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is upon us. Hundreds of delegates are up for grabs in the presidential primary, and for some candidates it could be a make or break day.

University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett talks us through Super Tuesday and how it fits into the twists and turns of this unique presidential campaign.

Republican political analyst Michelle Ertel and Former Democratic state lawmaker Dick Batchelor have analysis of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, what Super Tuesday means for Bernie Sanders, and whether Marco Rubio can gather enough momentum to topple Donald Trump.

And 90.7’s Renata Sago talks about the rise of no-party-affiliation voters in Central Florida, and their role in this presidential election.