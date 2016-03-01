Fishkind Conversations: Did Hank Get Housing Right?
A WMFE listener recently reminded 90.7's economic analyst Hank Fishkind of a housing market prediction he’d made four years ago, and the diligent listener checked in to see if it held true.
Back in 2012, Fishkind predicted the housing market would recover by 2016. So, has it? Fishkind says yes.
Hank's Highlights:
- Housing sales levels in 2016 will be about as high as they will get for this business cycle
- The housing market in Orlando remains in equilibrium with a balance of demand and supply
- Sales of existing single-family homes across Florida increased 12% in 2015 with prices 6% higher than 2014, and condo sales rose 6% with prices 4% higher