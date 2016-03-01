© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Did Hank Get Housing Right?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published March 1, 2016 at 4:44 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
A WMFE listener recently reminded 90.7's economic analyst Hank Fishkind of a housing market prediction he’d made four years ago, and the diligent listener checked in to see if it held true.

Back in 2012, Fishkind predicted the housing market would recover by 2016. So, has it? Fishkind says yes.

Hank's Highlights:


  • Housing sales levels in 2016 will be about as high as they will get for this business cycle

  • The housing market in Orlando remains in equilibrium with a balance of demand and supply

  • Sales of existing single-family homes across Florida increased 12% in 2015 with prices 6% higher than 2014, and condo sales rose 6% with prices 4% higher

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando's ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida's justice system to the changing face of the state's economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
