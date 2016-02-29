© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF To Make Pitch To Board Of Governors On Downtown Campus

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 29, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Creative Village, the site of the proposed UCF downtown campus. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The University of Central Florida’s downtown campus plan is up for discussion this week. On Wednesday, UCF will present its plan to the Board of Governors, which oversees state universities.

The new campus in Orlando’s Creative Village will accommodate 7,700 UCF and Valencia College students.

The building has a price tag of $60 million, with the cost split three ways. The university will pay $20 million, it’s asking the state to chip in $20 million, and the rest will come from donations.

The City of Orlando has also committed nearly $70 million in land and infrastructure for the project.

The plan has to be approved by the Board of Governors. It also hinges on Gov. Rick Scott’s sign-off on state funding. Last year, Scott vetoed state funds for the project.

Central Florida Newsgov. rick scottCreative VillageUCF downtown campus
Matthew Peddie
