UCF Announces More Donations For Downtown Campus

The University of Central Florida announced $2.5 million in new donations for its downtown campus today.

UCF has now raised $13 million towards the cost of the new $60 million campus.

The new contributions include $1 million from Creative Village LLC, $500,000 from philanthropist Alan Ginsburg and $300,000 from Orlando City Soccer Club.

UCF is also asking the state to chip in $20 million, with the final $20 million coming from the university.

The plan is contingent on approval from the board of governors that oversees state universities. It also hinges on Governor Rick Scott approving state funding. Last year Scott vetoed state funds for the campus.

On Wednesday UCF will present its plan for the new campus to the board.