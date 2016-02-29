© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Lake Okeechobee Discharges Continue At Maximum To Florida Coastal Estuaries

By Amy Green
Published February 29, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Water managers continue to send as much water as possible from a rain-swollen Lake Okeechobee to delicate coastal estuaries.

Worry is growing about their impact on the estuaries east and west of the lake nearly a month after the discharges began.

The discharges are necessary because a rainy winter has driven Lake Okeechobee to its highest level in more than a decade, putting pressure on its aging dike.

Mark Perry of the Florida Oceanographic Society says the bursts of polluted fresh water are so damaging, people are being warned to avoid contact with the water.

"The water is a dark, dark brown color," says Perry. "It's suspended silt and sediment in the water. You can't see probably two or three inches below the surface of the water if you put your hand in."

Water managers can't send more water south of the state's largest lake because those reservoirs are full, too, after the wettest January since record-keeping began in 1932.

Perry says the problems likely will persist as the summer rainy season approaches.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
