Early Voting For Presidential Primary Starts In Florida

Early voting for the March 15th presidential primary started in parts of Florida Monday, including Orange and Lake Counties.

Early voters will find names on the ballot of candidates who have dropped out, but most of those candidates only suspended their campaigns instead of withdrawing from the race.

Lake County’s Assistant Supervisor of Elections Jerry Foster says that difference prevents election officials from alerting voters of who’s in and who’s out. “Per our instructions with the state division of elections we’re not to put signage up or anything like that because it’s not a withdrawal,” said Foster.

Florida's presidential primary is a closed election, which means only voters registered as a Republican or Democrat can vote.

Early voting starts on Saturday for Brevard, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties.

Where To Vote

Early voting locations for Brevard County here

Early voting locations for Lake County here

Early voting locations for Orange County here

Early voting locations for Osceola County here

Early voting locations for Seminole County here

Early voting locations for Volusia County here