Spotlight: Orlando Shakes Presents "The Adventures of Pericles"

Orlando Shakespeare Theater is holding an opening-night party Friday for its new production, “The Adventures of Pericles.” Orlando Shakes calls this Shakespeare’s most fantastical tale.

"I think that for a modern audience you could think of 'The Adventures of Pericles' as 'Troy' the movie (because that's the time period that we're in) meets Harry Potter, because that's very much Pericles. Pericles is an incredibly gifted young man who is trying to do well, and no matter what he does things just keep getting worse," said artistic Director Jim Helsinger.

Listen to Helsinger's entire interview on Spotlight by clicking the play button above.

The theater is trying something brand new with this production. Audiences will hear a modern verse translation of Shakespeare's text. Here's an example:

John P. Keller stars in Orlando Shakespeare Theater’s production of The Adventures of Pericles. Photo by Tony Firriolo.[/caption]