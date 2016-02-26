Intersection: Republicans Eye Super Tuesday, VP Speculation & The Indian River Lagoon

Now that Jeb Bush is out of the race for president does Marco Rubio become the ‘anti Trump’? A new Quinnipiac Poll finds Trump trouncing Rubio in Florida the poll was taken after Jeb dropped out of the race. Where are Jeb supporters throwing their support?

Then, Florida Governor Rick Scott wrote a positive piece about Donald Trump in USA Today a few weeks back. The Washington Post is speculating that Scott could be a potential Trump running mate. Would a Trump/Scott ticket bring voters over to a Donald candidacy?

And from changing political tides to actual tides in the Indian River Lagoon: brown tide is combining with green algae for a toxic one-two punch to the lagoon. Scientists are wondering if it will affect the seagrass that manatees rely on for food and recreational boaters and tourism operators say it’s putting a damper on their business. Are you worried about the Indian River Lagoon? What’s to be done to clear it up?

And Central Floridians continue to turn up with Zika after traveling to countries where the disease is endemic. Are you changing your travel plans because of Zika?

It's the Friday News Round Table!