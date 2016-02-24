Webster Running For New Congressional Seat

Congressman Daniel Webster is running for a new congressional seat.

Webster is hopping out of the 10th district and running for the 11th. That’s Republican Richard Nugent’s congressional district. But with Nugent retiring, and Webster’s current district redrawn to favor democrats, the republican decided to run for a new seat.

The newly drawn 11th Congressional district includes most of Lake County and all or parts of Citrus, Hernando, Marion and Sumter counties.

Webster owns a home in Lake County.

He said in a statement that he’s running again for Congress because much needs to be done to fix Washington.