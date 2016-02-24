UPDATE: SpaceX Eyes Satellite Launch, Booster Landing At Sea

UPDATE: Weather is at 60% "GO" for launch. The window opens at 6:46 PM EST and continues until 8:23 PM EST.

SpaceX plans to launch a communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Wednesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket is sending a satellite into orbit where it will support broadcast and communication services to parts of Asia.

After launch, SpaceX will try to land the used-booster in the Atlantic Ocean...aboard a drone ship named “Of Course I Still Love You.”

SpaceX has yet to successfully land on a barge. The last attempt hit the target but a landing leg failed to lock into place, causing the roughly 200-foot-tall booster to fall over and explode.

The private space company did, however, land a booster at a landing facility at Cape Canaveral last December.

SpaceX says it successfully completed a test-firing of the rocket engine Monday.