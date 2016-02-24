Florida Gov. Scott Deflects Trump Running Mate Speculation

Gov. Rick Scott deflected speculation Wednesday about becoming a presidential running mate to real estate billionaire, and current Republican Presidential front runner, Donald Trump.

When asked about Trump, Scott told reporters in Tallahassee Wednesday morning that his current goal is still creating more jobs in Florida.

“What I am focused on is my job here. I have got three years left in this job,” said Scott. “We will get our numbers for January soon, and hopefully we will continue the progress we have made with adding about 20,000 plus jobs per month. That’s my priority right now.”

Scott has praised, but not endorsed, Trump in the past.

A Washington Post columnist listed Scott as one of five potential vice presidential candidates for Trump, who won the Republican Nevada caucus on Tuesday.

Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary is March 15th.