Visit Orlando Rolls Out Information Kiosks Along Florida Turnpike

Visit Orlando information booths will start to appear at service plazas along the Florida Turnpike Tuesday. Representatives from the region's tourism authority will give visitors updates on attractions, entertainment, and dining. They will also sell tickets to select events and packages.

“We want to really extend a...broader reach to so many of these visitors up and down the tourism corridor of the Turnpike that we know are interested in really what’s going on in the most popular destination within Florida," says George Aguel, President and CEO of Visit Orlando.

The service plazas will also feature 24/7 interactive kiosks and large screens with videos offering visitors a glimpse of attractions across central Florida.

“Even if there’s no one there, [visitors] will be able to come right up and actively enjoy looking up all the same information we could provide to them in person, including the ability to purchase attraction tickets to make it much more convenient for them even when they get here,” adds Aguel.

Seven Visit Orlando booths will roll out along the Turnpike within the next three weeks.

The first two booths will open at Fort Drum and West Palm Beach.