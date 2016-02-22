More Zika, Salmonella And Autistic ER: 5 Health Care Headlines

Happy Monday from the Health Nerd! Here’s a look at the health care news we’re keeping an eye on this week.

More Zika in Central Florida

Florida is up to 28 Zika cases, all acquired while traveling abroad, none by pregnant women. That includes two new cases today; one in Orange County and one more in Miami-Dade. Central Florida is up to four cases; one in Brevard, two in Orange and one in Osceola county. Those cases were caught while traveling to Puerto Rico, Haiti and Colombia.

Meanwhile, researchers are kicking off a major microcephaly study in Brazil today. One of the scary things about Zika is there are so many unknowns. This will begin doing what’s called case control, comparing people in similar circumstances who do not have the disease to people who do.

Dispelling Zika rumors

And speaking of unknowns, your Facebook feed is probably awash with Zika theories. Here’s a pretty great list from the New York Times looking at why Zika is absolutely not caused by vaccines, among others.

Chemo leftovers:

Adventist Health System will pay $2 million to settle allegations it used leftover chemotherapy drugs to boost profits. This was done in Central Florida from 2007 to 2011, and Adventist voluntarily disclosed to the government and paid a refund for the overbilling, which will be credited to the $2 million settlement.

"These actions put patients at needless risk in an attempt to boost profits at taxpayer expense," said Shimon R. Richmond, special agent in charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "This settlement demonstrates that such practices have consequences."

Adventist said there was no harm to patients, and that patients were notified.

Salmonella outbreak hits Florida

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 18 people have caught Salmonella from Garden of Life Raw Meal, an organic shake and meal replacement. Those who got sick came from Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Rhode Island and Texas. No deaths, but four hospitalizations. Check here for recall info.

Nemours testing ER for autistic patients

Nemours Children's Hospital is studying the effectiveness of its emergency room for children with autism. It’s called REACH: Respecting Each Awesome Child Here. Story here from the Orlando Sentinel.