Florida Hospital Pledges $1.5 Million To Downtown University Campus

By Amy Green
Published February 22, 2016 at 8:21 AM EST
UCF's proposed downtown campus.
Florida Hospital is pledging $1.5 million toward a new downtown university campus.

The campus will serve 7,700 University of Central Florida and Valencia College students.

Florida Hospital says the money will help fund a new academic building. Leaders say they also plan to work toward improving health care in surrounding neighborhoods.

The campus will be part of a new Creative Village that will include housing, shops and restaurants. Orlando and the village's developers have proposed a $75 million deal that includes land, infrastructure improvements and parking concessions.

Orange County has pledged $3 million toward the campus. The Orlando Magic and CFE Federal Credit Union have also pledged support.

If it's approved the campus is scheduled to open in the fall 2018.

Amy Green
