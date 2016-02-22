Florida Hospital Pledges $1.5 Million To Downtown University Campus

Florida Hospital is pledging $1.5 million toward a new downtown university campus.

The campus will serve 7,700 University of Central Florida and Valencia College students.

Florida Hospital says the money will help fund a new academic building. Leaders say they also plan to work toward improving health care in surrounding neighborhoods.

The campus will be part of a new Creative Village that will include housing, shops and restaurants. Orlando and the village's developers have proposed a $75 million deal that includes land, infrastructure improvements and parking concessions.

Orange County has pledged $3 million toward the campus. The Orlando Magic and CFE Federal Credit Union have also pledged support.

If it's approved the campus is scheduled to open in the fall 2018.