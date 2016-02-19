Spotlight: "When Shadows Fall" Merges Theater And Gaming

Interactive theatre is getting a lot of attention these days – it seems that audience members like to be a more active part of the show.

Enter Pseudonym Productions, an Orlando group dedicated to making interactive theater even more immersive, with elements of gaming added to the creative approach.

Audience members don’t just sit and watch….they step into a new world, and their choices shape their experiences. Pseudonym’s first show, “Republic,” debuted at last year’s Orlando Fringe festival. Now, the group is announcing “When Shadows Fall,” an immersive theater experience beginning this summer.

90.7’s Nicole Creston spoke with core creative team members Sarah Elger, Ricky Brigante, and Nikhil Menezes about the new production and what theatre goers can expect. Listen to the Spotlight Interview in the audio player above.