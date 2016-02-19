© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Call For Comment on Proposal To Downlist Endangered Florida Manatee

By Amy Green
Published February 19, 2016 at 9:12 AM EST
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS

A public hearing is Saturday in Orlando on a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposal to reclassify the Florida manatee as threatened.

Now they’re considered endangered.

Fish and Wildlife says improvements in the Florida manatee's habitat and population mean the animal no longer fits under Endangered Species Act.

The public hearing is part of a 90-day comment period on the proposal ending April 7.

Advocates say manatees still face many threats such as poor water quality. They also say manatees remain too reliant during the winter on artificial sources of warm water like power plants.

The hearing starts at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Buena Vista Palace Conference Center.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
