Central Florida Bands Enter NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

More than 6,000 groups entered NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest and a handful of contestants call Central Florida home.

The Tiny Desk Concert is a performance from the desk of NPR’s music host, recorded and posted online.

Orlando-based folk and americana band "Beemo" is one of those bands. They submitted a video of the group performing one of their songs live from the University of Central Florida Art Gallery.

There’s a lot at stake. The winners will get a Tiny Desk Concert posted online – an intimate acoustic performance from the desk of Bob Boilen, host of NPR’s All Songs Considered.

NPR Music staff will sort through the 6,000 entries and announce a winner next month.

Beemo is among two-dozen bands and artists competing for prize from Central Florida. OTHER BANDS INCLUDE Summer Long from Deltona, The Afterwhile from New Smyna Beach and Jacie and the Knick Knacks from Melbourne.

See all the Central Florida entrees at the NPR Tiny Desk Contest website.